Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 39,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. F.N.B. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 167.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

