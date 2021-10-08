Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

