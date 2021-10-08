Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 100,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.52. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

