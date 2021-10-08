Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 381 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after acquiring an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

