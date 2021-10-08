W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Lowers Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,078. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average of $248.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

