Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.12

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.12 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.72). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 55.60 ($0.73), with a volume of 37,530 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECK shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.05. The company has a market capitalization of £140.43 million and a PE ratio of 50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

