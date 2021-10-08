Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading Down 6.2%

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.44. 1,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 286,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

