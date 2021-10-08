Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.44

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $6.87. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 78,433 shares.

LOAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 61.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

