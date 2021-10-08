Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 87,660 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

