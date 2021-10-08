Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.14. 20,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,913. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

