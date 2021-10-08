Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS UMICY traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 30,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

