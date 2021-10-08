$1.29 EPS Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. 5,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,123. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $116.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

