MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $7,036.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,372.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.92 or 0.06672291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00328968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.81 or 0.01110506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00099731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.09 or 0.00511453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00341993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00327806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005175 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

