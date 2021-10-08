U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $62.42. 70,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,557,370. The stock has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

