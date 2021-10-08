Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $81.40. 317,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The stock has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

