iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,098,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,678,000 after purchasing an additional 558,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.29. The stock had a trading volume of 139,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.