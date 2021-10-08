Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.