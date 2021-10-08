Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $383.14 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $383.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

