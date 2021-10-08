Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.26 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.82. The stock had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,203. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.