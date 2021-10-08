9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.57. 138,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $119.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

