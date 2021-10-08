Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.13. 3,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,559. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

