Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.80. 34,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

