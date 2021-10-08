Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.96. 14,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,989. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

