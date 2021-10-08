Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.06% of Global Payments worth $35,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.79. The company had a trading volume of 68,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,917. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

