Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CVBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 5,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,246. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.
Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.