Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. CVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 5,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,246. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

