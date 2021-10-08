First City Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First City Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 64,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,076. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.