50,372 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after buying an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,310,000 after buying an additional 261,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,616,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,936. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

