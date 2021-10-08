Klaytn (KLAY) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and $128.56 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00143127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,169.94 or 0.99626786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.75 or 0.06511984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,691,070,659 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,249,582 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

