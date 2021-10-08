Carmignac Gestion Sells 6,607 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in ResMed by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after buying an additional 444,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,910 shares of company stock worth $15,632,533 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.61. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.13 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

