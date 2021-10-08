First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. First Financial reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.32. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,384. First Financial has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $565.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in First Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

