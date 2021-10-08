$0.28 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

