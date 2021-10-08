$0.28 EPS Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Medallion Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. 1,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,520. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $200.50 million, a PE ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.