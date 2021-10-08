Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Invests $996,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 651.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,186,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

COP traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 449,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

