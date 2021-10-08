Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.64. 15,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.