Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Sells $257,000.32 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 120.4% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

