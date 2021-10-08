Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.01. 8,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 336,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,117,262 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 375,545 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $13,250,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

