Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 153.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock traded up $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.72 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.79.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.