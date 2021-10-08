228,790 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

NI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 85,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,781. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.