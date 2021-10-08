Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.80.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of LAC traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.