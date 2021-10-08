Overbrook Management Corp Invests $411,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 62,070 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 97,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,727,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,219,000 after acquiring an additional 194,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

MPW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 52,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,636. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.13 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

