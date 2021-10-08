NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.93. 306,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.