Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.0% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.26. The stock had a trading volume of 376,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total value of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

