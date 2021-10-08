Robust Token Price Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $53,753.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Robust Token has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.18 or 0.00074080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,637 coins and its circulating supply is 39,637 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.