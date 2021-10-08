3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives $26.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,353 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 30.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,883 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 38,711 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 20,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,463,555. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

