Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,877.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG traded down $21.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,825.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,375. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,885.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,619.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

