WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives $25.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,185. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

