EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,508 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 3.5% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

EOG Resources stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,445. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

