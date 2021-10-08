National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 518,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NBHC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. 82 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,452. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. National Bank has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

NBHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 105,388.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,317 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.