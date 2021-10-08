Investors Buy Large Volume of Agenus Put Options (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,579 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 459% compared to the average daily volume of 3,684 put options.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Agenus by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Agenus by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 302,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

AGEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.69. 84,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.