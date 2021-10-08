Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after acquiring an additional 390,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,075 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after purchasing an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.99.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,470. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

