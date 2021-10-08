Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.48. 15,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,595. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.